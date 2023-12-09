1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

