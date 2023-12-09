1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 118,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,641 shares of company stock worth $16,955,677. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

