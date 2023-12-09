1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

