1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average is $256.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

