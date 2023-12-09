1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

