1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 3.24% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHPI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,784,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHPI opened at $21.33 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

