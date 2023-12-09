1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.