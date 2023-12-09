1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

