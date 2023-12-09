1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

