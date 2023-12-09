1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $944.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $869.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
