1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FLEX LNG worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $5,925,000.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.