1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $68.24 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

