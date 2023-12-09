1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 172.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

