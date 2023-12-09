1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $554,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,380 shares of company stock worth $4,884,474 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

IRM stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

