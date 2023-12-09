1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $298.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

