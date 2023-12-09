21,449 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,747. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

