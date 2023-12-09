2,615 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.48. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

