3,077 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.16. 1,959,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

