3,400 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Humana comprises approximately 4.2% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

HUM opened at $481.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.12. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $546.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.