42,797 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.