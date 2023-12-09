4,581 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

