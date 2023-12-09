8,156 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,836. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.