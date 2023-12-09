84,873 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 6.4% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,805 shares of company stock worth $238,167 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

