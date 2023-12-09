AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.66. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 8,544 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

