Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 4.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.51. 3,426,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

