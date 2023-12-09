Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Cuts Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 6.7% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $176,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.