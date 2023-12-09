Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Cuts Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 6.7% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $176,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL
BILL Stock Performance
NYSE:BILL opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.