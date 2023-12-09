Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.