Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.79. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 446,994 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 520,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 271,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000.

