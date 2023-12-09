abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 420,116 shares traded.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
