abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 420,116 shares traded.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 69.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

