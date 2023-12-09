Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. 89,341,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,664,328. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

