Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.38. Affimed shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,270,952 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Affimed Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

