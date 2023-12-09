Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,571,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

