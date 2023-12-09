Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

