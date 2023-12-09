Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $703.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $730.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $657.68 and a 200-day moving average of $649.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.