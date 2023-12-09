Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.06 and a 200-day moving average of $441.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

