Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COST. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.11.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

COST stock opened at $610.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $613.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

