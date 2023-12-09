Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 734 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in HP by 703.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,676,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after buying an additional 2,343,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.