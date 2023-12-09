Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64. The company has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

