Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

