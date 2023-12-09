Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.12

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.12 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 39,156 shares traded.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £122.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6,950.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.64.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40,000.00%.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

