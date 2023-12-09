Alden Global Capital LLC Acquires 39,433 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,433 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 0.8% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

