Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as high as C$15.29. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 4,403 shares changing hands.

Algoma Central Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$578.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.97.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). Algoma Central had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$205.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9087452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.