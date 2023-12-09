Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as high as C$15.29. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 4,403 shares changing hands.
Algoma Central Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$578.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.97.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). Algoma Central had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$205.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9087452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
