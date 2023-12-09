Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. 32,260,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,429,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

