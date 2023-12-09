Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,260,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

