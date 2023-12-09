Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

