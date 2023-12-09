Alta Park Capital LP Buys Shares of 224,739 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 224,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,550,000. Snowflake accounts for 4.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.07% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

SNOW traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.53.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

