Alta Park Capital LP Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275,463 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.8% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. 16,914,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,059,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.