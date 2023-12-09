Alta Park Capital LP Has $56.05 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alta Park Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 5.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $453.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,178. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

