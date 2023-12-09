Alta Park Capital LP Lowers Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.15% of Carvana worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,652. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

