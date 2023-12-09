Alta Park Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,483 shares during the quarter. Marqeta comprises 1.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,901. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

